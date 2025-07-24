A New A.I. Device Can Turn Your Dreams Into Videos — Because Reality Just Isn’t Weird Enough Anymore 😴🎥

Forget dream journals — now there’s an A.I. gadget that can literally turn your dreams into videos. Which is either incredibly cool or the beginning of a very strange Black Mirror episode. You decide.

Tech tinkerers in Amsterdam have created a new device called the “Dream Recorder” — a gadget that looks like an alarm clock, but instead of waking you up for work, it replays your subconscious on a low-def screen like a late-night acid trip.

But Wait… It Doesn’t Actually Read Your Mind

Before you panic about privacy, no, it’s not actually scanning your brainwaves (thank goodness).

Instead, you describe your dream — like, “I was being chased through IKEA by a talking raccoon with my ex’s face” — and it uses A.I. to turn that description into a trippy video clip.

All the sample footage shared so far looks like Lo-fi Pixar meets fever dream, but hey — at least it’s your weirdness on display.

Dream Features:

💭 Stores up to one week’s worth of dreams

🖥️ Plays them on a built-in screen, like your own personal nightmare theatre

🧠 Meant to help you “reflect on the meanings of your dreams as they echo into waking life” (okay, Plato)

🧰 Comes with a DIY shopping list… because yes, you have to build it yourself

So, Can You Buy It?

Not exactly. The inventors say it’s “easy to build” (lol, sure), and they posted full instructions online. You’ll need:

Around $330 CAD in parts

in parts The Luma A.I. video generator app

About 15 cents per dream, because apparently your subconscious has a service fee