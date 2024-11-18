Meet dAIsy: The A.I. “Grandmother” Bot That Wastes Scammers' Time

In an age where phone scams are more prevalent than ever, a company in the U.K. has come up with a clever solution to fight back against fraudsters: an A.I. “grandmother” bot named Daisy (or “dAIsy”).

This innovative tool is designed to talk to phone scammers, engaging them in long, pointless conversations to waste their time—and it’s already making waves.

The Chatty Defender Against Scammers

Daisy’s voice is programmed to sound like an older woman, which is no accident. Seniors are often prime targets for phone scams, as scammers try to exploit their trust and politeness. But with dAIsy on the line, those scammers are in for a surprise. The bot expertly strings callers along, shifting the conversation into a never-ending loop of mundane chatter. Think of a real-life grandma sharing elaborate stories that go nowhere—only this one is digital and tireless.

And yes, this A.I. “grandma” doesn’t just chat; she stalls. If a scammer gets as far as requesting sensitive information like bank details, dAIsy smoothly supplies fake data, prolonging the charade and wasting more of the scammer's precious time.

How dAIsy Works

Unlike consumer tools that you can download or buy, dAIsy was developed by a mobile phone operator. The company strategically places numbers connected to dAIsy on various scam lead lists, which are used by scammers to find their next targets.

The goal? Make scammers think they’ve hit the jackpot, only to be met by a digital chatterbox that keeps them talking endlessly, with no real payoff.

Could Canada Be Next?

While dAIsy is currently making the rounds in the U.K., the idea is ripe for expansion. Considering the universal problem of scam calls, Canadians could greatly benefit from a similar tool. Imagine a Canadian version of dAIsy, complete with a friendly accent and a knack for local storytelling—it’s a game-changer in the fight against phone scams.

Here’s hoping a Canadian counterpart is in the works. Until then, kudos to the U.K. for using tech to keep scammers at bay—one long-winded A.I. conversation at a time.