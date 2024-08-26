Do Manners Matter? Why Gen Z Is the Nicest to AI

In an increasingly digital world, the way we interact with AI and technology is changing—and it seems that our manners are evolving too. A recent survey delved into how different generations communicate with artificial intelligence, revealing some fascinating trends, especially among Gen Z.

Are We Being Polite to AI?

According to the survey, nearly half of the participants believe it's appropriate to use polite language—like saying "please" and "thank you"—when interacting with AI, automated services, and chatbots. This suggests that many of us are treating our digital assistants with the same courtesy we’d extend to a human.

Interestingly, Gen Z leads the charge in politeness, with 56% of them saying that politeness is their default when interacting with AI. Millennials aren’t far behind, with 52% claiming to be courteous in their AI interactions. However, the numbers start to drop with Gen X at 44% and Boomers at just 39%.

Why the Shift in Attitude?

One reason for this generational divide might be how ingrained technology is in the lives of younger people. Gen Z has grown up with AI being a normal part of their daily routines—from asking Alexa to play music to using Siri for quick answers. This familiarity may foster a more empathetic approach, where AI is seen as a helpful companion rather than just a tool.

But it’s not just about being polite for politeness' sake. A surprising four in 10 people think that how we treat AI today could have consequences in the future. Imagine a world where your past behaviour towards AI influences how these technologies interact with you down the line. Whether that's true or not remains to be seen, but it does make you think twice about snapping at Siri.

The Future of AI Etiquette

While only about 10% of people admit to being rude or swearing at chatbots, the overall trend suggests a shift towards more mindful interactions with AI. As these technologies become even more integrated into our lives, it might not be too far-fetched to imagine a future where good manners towards AI are not just recommended, but expected.

So, does AI deserve to be spoken to politely? If you ask Gen Z, the answer is a resounding yes. And who knows—being nice to your digital assistant today might just pay off in the long run.