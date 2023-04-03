A LIST OF “NON-OBVIOUS” SIGNS THAT SOMEONE IS SUPER RICH!

Some people LOVE to show off their wealth, but others are subtle. There’s a thread online where people are talking about the “non-obvious” signs that someone is “super-rich.” They include . . .

1. Wearing very nice clothing, without any brand identification.

2. Casually having expensive hobbies, like sailing, skiing, and golfing.

3. “Minimalist” style and décor in their homes.

4. Being very selective in those they choose to be friends with, “for various legal reasons.”

5. Teeth – you can tell when someone’s gone to the dentist or orthodontist multiple times a year their entire lives, and that’s expensive.

6. The quality of the food they eat.

7. Spending extensive time, even full seasons, in another place.

8. Their couches don’t touch the wall.