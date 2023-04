Dwayne Johnson announced to shareholders at Disney that a Live-Action “Moana” was coming!

“Moana” is set in ancient Polynesia and tells the story of a teenage girl who sets sail on an epic journey to help save her tribe.

The animated version was released in 2016 and racked up nearly $683 million at global box offices.

There is no release date as the movie is said to be in the early stages of development.