A Lot Of Us Now Hate To Cook Thanks To The Pandemic!

We have hit the tipping point in the kitchen, as nearly half of us feel “drained” thinking about prepping the next meal, according to new research.

A survey found that since 2020 and lockdown began, we are not willing to spend more than 25 minutes making food for the family.

That’s why more than one-third said their patience in the kitchen is at an “all-time low”

WHAT DO PEOPLE LOOK TO ACHIEVE WHEN COOKING MEALS AT HOME

Healthy (38%) Flavorful (20%) Quick (16%) Ease (14%) Variety (10%)

WHAT WOULD PEOPLE DO WITH TIME SAVED FROM COOKING?