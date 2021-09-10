A New Survey Finds That This Is How People Want To Be Remembered After They Pass Away

A new survey found that the top way people want to be remembered after death is as a good person!

People also want to be remembered as caring, loyal, and helpful!

Other ways people want to be remembered include: Helpful, good listener, loving, happy, a good spouse, being your own person!

Since the pandemic began, 10% more of those surveyed regret not giving enough time to charitable causes close to their heart. The survey also revealed that people are more concerned now about their legacy than ever before!

More