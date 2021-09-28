A Poll On Facebook Asked Kids What They Would Buy With $10,000!
I would have bought Barbie's Dream House!
Remember when you were a kid? The good old days! If someone handed your kid self $10,000, what would you have bought with that cash? I would have bought as many tapes and records as possible, LOL!
Someone did a poll on Facebook, asking kids what they would buy!
The most popular answers were:
Video Games
Unicorns
Nerf Guns
Braces
Lamborghini
V Bucks (virtual cash for Fortnite)
Lego
Open a savings account
New clothes
A House
Pancakes