A Poll On Facebook Asked Kids What They Would Buy With $10,000!

I would have bought Barbie's Dream House!

By Kool Mornings

Remember when you were a kid?  The good old days!  If someone handed your kid self $10,000, what would you have bought with that cash?  I would have bought as many tapes and records as possible, LOL!

 

Someone did a poll on Facebook, asking kids what they would buy!

The most popular answers were:

 

Video Games

Unicorns

Nerf Guns

Braces

Lamborghini

V Bucks (virtual cash for Fortnite)

Lego

Open a savings account

New clothes

A House

Pancakes

