Listen Live

A RESTAURANT SAW A FORGOTTEN CREDIT CARD, POSTED PHOTOS ONLINE, AND PEOPLE CHARGED $2,000 TO THE CARD

Seriously?

By Kool Mornings

I know that everyone has a brain fart from time to time, but this required so much gas that we should call a gastroenterologist.

Last week, a woman in North Carolina named Rhonda Deaver went to a restaurant called Smith’s Café.  She accidentally left her credit card behind.  When she realized it, she went back to pick it up.  But there was a problem.

An employee had spotted the card, and to find Rhonda, took photos of the front AND back, and posted it on Facebook, in a group for the town of Kinston.  The photos were not edited, so all the information was visible.

The Areas In Canada With the Most Credit Card Debt

The caption said, “Hey guys, Mrs. Rhonda Deaver:  You’ve left your card here at the store, if you know her, let her know we have it and would love to make sure it’s returned!!!  We have placed it in a secure location.”

It’s unclear how long the post was up, but it was enough that her card was used a lot, there were over $2,000 in charges, along with a ton of declines.

Rhonda’s bank closed the account, and thankfully many of the charges were declined, but Rhonda says she’s still working through the process of disputing $2,000 in the charges that did go through.

She said she’s on a fixed income and doesn’t have the extra money to cover these charges.  The owner of Smith’s Cafe said he has no comment.

Related posts

On Average, This is How Much Time People Spend Outside Daily!

‘Ozempic Butt And Breasts” Leaves Ladies Feeling ‘Deflated’ 

Does Being Hydrate Make You A Better Person