A RESTAURANT SAW A FORGOTTEN CREDIT CARD, POSTED PHOTOS ONLINE, AND PEOPLE CHARGED $2,000 TO THE CARD

I know that everyone has a brain fart from time to time, but this required so much gas that we should call a gastroenterologist.

Last week, a woman in North Carolina named Rhonda Deaver went to a restaurant called Smith’s Café. She accidentally left her credit card behind. When she realized it, she went back to pick it up. But there was a problem.

An employee had spotted the card, and to find Rhonda, took photos of the front AND back, and posted it on Facebook, in a group for the town of Kinston. The photos were not edited, so all the information was visible.

The caption said, “Hey guys, Mrs. Rhonda Deaver: You’ve left your card here at the store, if you know her, let her know we have it and would love to make sure it’s returned!!! We have placed it in a secure location.”

It’s unclear how long the post was up, but it was enough that her card was used a lot, there were over $2,000 in charges, along with a ton of declines.

Rhonda’s bank closed the account, and thankfully many of the charges were declined, but Rhonda says she’s still working through the process of disputing $2,000 in the charges that did go through.

She said she’s on a fixed income and doesn’t have the extra money to cover these charges. The owner of Smith’s Cafe said he has no comment.