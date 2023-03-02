OVER 50 CANADIAN ARTISTS UNITE TO RECORD ANTHEM IN SUPPORT OF KIDS HELP PHONE’S FEEL OUT LOUD MOVEMENT

“What I Wouldn’t Do (North Star Calling)” – a star-studded anthem and video in support of Feel Out Loud, Kids Help Phone’s largest youth mental health movement in Canadian history, is out now. Over 50 Canadian artists united across Canada to form the musical collective Artists for Feel Out Loud, with the sole purpose of amplifying the conversation around mental health and empowering young people to feel out loud.

“What I Wouldn’t Do (North Star Calling)” weaves the compassionate lyrics from JUNO Award winner Serena Ryder’s “What I Wouldn’t Do” with the stunning bridge from Leela Gilday’s JUNO Award winning song “North Star Calling” to create the soundtrack for Feel Out Loud, rallying the entire country to invest in youth mental health to help shape the future for young people in Canada.

The anthem and video bring together a pantheon of Canada’s best and brightest young talent including Alessia Cara, JESSIA, Johnny Orlando, JP Saxe, Rêve, Roy Woods, The Reklaws, TOBi, Tyler Shaw and many more, and includes the moving and powerful addition of children’s choirs from the Sarah McLachlan School of Music in Vancouver, BC, Chief Jimmy Bruneau School in Behchokǫ̀, NT, and Fireweed and Sir John Franklin School in Yellowknife, NT. Let me know what you think of the song! And enjoy the video for it below..