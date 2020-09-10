A STUDY FINDS IT’S IMPOSSIBLE NOT TO DANCE WHEN YOU HEAR MUSIC

Researchers have discovered that it is virtually impossible to stand completely still when hearing music.

Researchers at the University of Oslo in Norway found that our bodies start instinctively moving when we hear music, and it’s almost impossible to NOT dance and just standstill.

Even if you don’t THINK you’re dancing, our brains are so programmed to like music that your body is making tiny movements to the beat, like tapping your foot or nodding your head.

More