A Toronto Restaurant Is Asking, If You’re Not Vaccinated, Please Sit Outside!

Businesses have to make their own rules

By Kool Eats

Oakwood Hardware Food & Drink are asking the unvaccinated to sit outside.

 

The owner and chef Anne Sorrenti says that this is a recommendation and they will be working off the honour system,

 

Sorrenti says this is not meant to cause a debate over vaccines, which is why she is asking people to choose and hope that people will be considerate of the health and well-being of others.

 

 

Premier Doug Ford continues to oppose a vaccine passport system.

 

