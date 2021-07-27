A Toronto Restaurant Is Asking, If You’re Not Vaccinated, Please Sit Outside!
Businesses have to make their own rules
Oakwood Hardware Food & Drink are asking the unvaccinated to sit outside.
The owner and chef Anne Sorrenti says that this is a recommendation and they will be working off the honour system,
Sorrenti says this is not meant to cause a debate over vaccines, which is why she is asking people to choose and hope that people will be considerate of the health and well-being of others.
View this post on Instagram
Premier Doug Ford continues to oppose a vaccine passport system.