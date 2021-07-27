A Toronto Restaurant Is Asking, If You’re Not Vaccinated, Please Sit Outside!

Oakwood Hardware Food & Drink are asking the unvaccinated to sit outside.

The owner and chef Anne Sorrenti says that this is a recommendation and they will be working off the honour system,

Sorrenti says this is not meant to cause a debate over vaccines, which is why she is asking people to choose and hope that people will be considerate of the health and well-being of others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Sorrenti (@theoakwoodhardware)



Premier Doug Ford continues to oppose a vaccine passport system.

More