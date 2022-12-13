Listen Live

A Tyler Shaw Christmas Special

This Christmas Eve, join Kool FM and platinum selling recording artist, Tyler Shaw for a […]

This Christmas Eve, join Kool FM and platinum selling recording artist, Tyler Shaw for a one-hour Christmas radio special. Enjoy your holiday music favourites, great stories and special guest like including Alessia Cara and the Pentatonix. It’s the perfect soundtrack to get you into the holiday spirit.

A Tyler Shaw Christmas radio special, starting at 3pm on Christmas Eve…on Barrie’s Best Mix, 107-5 Kool FM.

