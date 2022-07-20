A University Is Offering A Course On Harry Styles!

The class will be offered in Texas by Dr. Louie Dean Valencia. The course is called, Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity” and will be available to take next spring.

According to a description, the course “focuses on British musician Harry Styles and popular European culture to understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture and consumerism.”

It's official, official. I'm teaching the world's first ever university course on the work of #HarryStyles is happening Spring 2023 at @TXST University (see description).



This is what tenure looks like. Let's gooooo! 😊 pic.twitter.com/1z3vMZoxRV — Louie Dean Valencia (@BurntCitrus) July 16, 2022

Many universities have begun to offer courses about celebrities including Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont. Who is offering a course on Taylor Swift’s “literary legacy” this Fall.

Montreal’s Concordia University has a course on rapper Ye’s “art, design, music, celebrity-life, and cultural impacts in the age of information.”