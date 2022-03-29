Taylor Swift To Receive An Honorary Doctorate From NYU

New York University will award Taylor Swift with an honorary doctorate of fine arts on May 18! Taylor will speak at the commencement at Yankee Stadium where she will deliver her address and receive her honours along with the class of 2022.

Three graduating classes will be honored that day. Taylor will be part of what is described as a “traditional” ceremony for the current graduating class on the morning of May 18. Separately, in the evening, the university will also be holding a “double-header” commencement for the classes of 2020 and 2021, who weren’t able to have a traditional ceremony earlier because the pandemic..

The official title that will be bestowed on Taylor Swift is Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.

You might remember recently that she has previously been associated with NYU, as the university has conducted a class in her work, although she played no direct role in that particular curriculum.

Congratulations Tay Tay!