A WOMAN GOT STUCK IN AN OUTHOUSE, TRYING TO GET HER APPLE WATCH

Losing something pricey like an Apple Watch is not good, and you might be willing to do crazy things to find it. But there’s a line you just CAN’T cross.

A woman in Michigan was in an outhouse on Tuesday morning when she dropped her Apple Watch INTO the toilet. That sucks. But what comes next is just insanity.

The woman decided to try to retrieve the watch by “lowering herself inside the toilet.” It was big enough that she fit down inside, but then she got STUCK. She yelled for help, and someone called the police.

First responders showed up and found her, “in the muck.” They removed the toilet top itself and then used a strap to “hoist” her out to safety. For better or worse, she DID manage to retrieve that disgusting watch.

Afterward, the police issued a public reminder saying, “If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur.” In this case, the woman was NOT hurt.