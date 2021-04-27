A WOMAN LEARNS SHE HAS AN OUTSTANDING FELONY CHARGE FOR NOT RETURNING A VHS TAPE IN 1999

There’s nothing like finding out you’re a WANTED FELON over a technology that basically doesn’t even exist anymore.

There’s a 52-year-old woman named Caron McBride, and she just got married in Texas. But when she went to try to change her last name, there was a problem. she had an outstanding FELONY chargeback in her hometown of Norman, Oklahoma.

She looked into it, and the felony embezzlement charge comes from 1999 when she rented a VHS tape of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” from a video store and never returned it.

The charges were filed in March of 2000. She says she has no memory of renting it.

So obviously, she has no idea where the tape is, and even if she did, it wouldn’t help. The video store she rented it from went out of business in 2008.

Even so, technically, the county still could’ve decided to prosecute her, but they just announced they’re dropping the charges. Now she’s going to try to get it expunged.

She says she’s been let go from a lot of jobs for no reason and this explains it, “Because when they ran my criminal background check, they’re seeing those two words: felony embezzlement.”