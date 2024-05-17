A WORLD NEW RECORD ATTEMPT FOR MOST PEOPLE DRESSED AS DINOSAURS FAILED IN CANADA

The world record for “Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Dinosaurs” was shattered at an event in Canada last month. But sadly, it won’t count, after TOO MANY people showed up.

On April 27th, thousands of Canadians in T-rex costumes descended on the small town of Drumheller, about 70 miles northeast of Calgary.

The tourism board organized it in an attempt to beat the fairly lame record of 252 dinosaurs set in Los Angeles in 2019.

They estimate that up to 6,000 T-rexes were there, but that’s the problem. They only got an estimate because they weren’t prepared to count that many people.

The official count was done by handing out wristbands, but they only had 3,000 of them. That would have been fine, and they could have settled for that number. But a bunch of T-rexes with wristbands were seen leaving the event too early.

To break the record, they needed to all stay in one spot for a full minute, and that didn’t happen.

The tourist board announced the sad news on Facebook but said don’t worry. They’re making it an annual thing and say they’ll be fully prepared next year.