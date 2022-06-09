Store Owner Trying To Break World Record for Largest Gathering of People Dressed As Dinosaurs

Last year Mike Karpinski, owner of Pops’ Sweets An’ Treats in Mount Clemens, Michigan, came up with an idea for some community fun – trying to break a Guinness World Record.

While his event fell just short of setting the record for the world’s largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs, he’s giving it another try this weekend.

Karpinski tells WWJ’s Erin Vee the idea came about as a way for the community to have a little outdoor fun in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and soon became a shot at setting a record.

Last year’s event fell just 23 dinosaurs short of the Guinness World Record of 252, but he says he’s confident the record will be broken this year.

The Dinosaur Experience begins Saturday at 2 p.m. at 90 Macomb Place in Mount Clemens and will feature music, food, vendors and other entertainment throughout the day before a nighttime screening of “Jurassic World” on a drive-in movie screen.

The event is free to attend and participate in, though Karpinski says Guinness will only count dinosaur costumes that cover head-to-toe.