Nearly Half of People Are Convinced Dinosaurs Still Exist!

According to a new study, nearly half of people (Americans) are convinced that dinosaurs still exist in some remote corner of the world.

People are also confused about the timeline in which Dinosaurs lived. For example, four in 10 people think that prehistoric animals existed between 2000 and 10,000 years ago- rather than 66 million years ago!

There is a fifth of people that believe that dinosaurs only became extinct 100 years ago! This means, that dinos were roaming around when the Titanic was setting sail.

Fifty-four percent also believe all dinosaurs only lived in Africa, Mexico, and North America – unaware their bones have been found all over the world.

And despite there being more than 1,000 different species of dinosaur, the typical adult can name just FOUR – with Tyrannosaurus rex the most well-known.

The study was done to celebrate National Dinosaur Day on June 1st!

