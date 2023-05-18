ABC to air ‘Bachelor’ Senior Spinoff ‘The Golden Bachelor’

“The Golden Bachelor” will hit the airwaves this fall, according to a press release from ABC. The spinoff will revolve around single seniors looking for love.

“One hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life,” the network stated.

The show’s leading lucky man has not been confirmed yet.

According to ABC, 'The Golden Bachelor' will "showcase a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years. In this all-new unscripted series,

The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”