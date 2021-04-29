About 144,000 Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Being Released In Florida!

According to the Miami Herald, thousands of genetically modified mosquitoes will be released in Florida to help fight a disease-spreading species of the insect.

This project is being led by a British company called Oxitec with the goal of holding back the population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are known for spread Zika and dengue fever.

FUN FACT: Around 12,000 mosquitoes are expected to emerge each week for about 12 weeks.

A controversial project to release genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys to battle the disease-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes started this week. Boxes filled with eggs, water and food are being placed in the Lower and Middle Keys. https://t.co/RxArRgQVBi — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) April 27, 2021

Recommendations to follow to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites.

• Use bug spray

• Wear long sleeves, long pants, and shoes with socks

• Buy netting, it helps

• Stay indoors at dusk and after dark

• Make sure to inspect your home