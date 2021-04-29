Listen Live

About 144,000 Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Being Released In Florida!

The Sunshine State is about to be covered with mosquitoes!

By Kool Science

According to the Miami Herald, thousands of genetically modified mosquitoes will be released in Florida to help fight a disease-spreading species of the insect.

 

This project is being led by a British company called Oxitec with the goal of holding back the population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are known for spread Zika and dengue fever.

 

FUN FACT: Around 12,000 mosquitoes are expected to emerge each week for about 12 weeks.

 

 

 

 

 

Recommendations to follow to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites.

 

 

• Use bug spray
• Wear long sleeves, long pants, and shoes with socks
• Buy netting, it helps
• Stay indoors at dusk and after dark
• Make sure to inspect your home

