According To Science, ‘Sinister’ Is The Scariest Movie Of All Time

A website out of the UK claims that they have found the scariest movie ever using science!

The study was conducted on behalf of brand band choices and monitored 50 people from different age categories and monitored their heart rate.

The participants watched more than 120 hours of the scariest films as determined by critics’ lists and Reddit forums.

The researchers measured the viewers average resting heart rate of 65 beats per minute (BPM) against their average increased heart rate during different films and calculated the difference to come up with the winner.

The 2012 supernatural horror film “Sinister” starring Ethan Hawke has been crowned the scariest movie ever made.

The second scariest movie, according to the study, was the 2010 horror film “Insidious”

The next scariest movies were “The Conjuring” followed by “Hereditary” and “Paranormal Activity.”

Rounding out the top 10 were “It Follows,” “The Conjuring 2,” “The Babadook,” “The Descent,” and “The Visit.”