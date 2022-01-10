Aches And Pains From Zooming In. The Struggle Is Real

For so many people, almost two solid years of working from home have proven to be a challenge. Despite many people in a survey saying that they prefer it- it can come at a cost.

In a new poll of 2,000 people who have worked from home throughout the pandemic, 41% share that they have found themselves working from their car, in their bathroom and in their closet.

The survey also revealed that people are stills struggling to find a comfortable place in their home to work, so it’s no surprise that over 80 percent of people report experiencing aches and pains during this time.

Related: The Top Things We’re Sick Of Hearing People Say On Zoom…

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Advil, found a poor desk set-up is the top cause of work-from-home pain for over half of respondents.

From back pain and neck pain to shoulder pain and eyestrain, respondents shared they experience aches or pains five times throughout the day and withstand the pain for four hours without treating it.

Despite work-from-home aches and pains, nearly half (48%) of respondents shared that they prefer to work at home because of the increased flexibility. In fact, over half of respondents said that they would prefer to work from home permanently.

TOP ACHES AND PAINS EXPERIENCED WHILE WORKING FROM HOME

Back pain (48%) Neck pain (42%) Shoulder pain (39%) Eyestrain (38%) Headaches (38%) Wrist discomfort (32%)

ACTIVITIES THAT REDUCE STRESS THROUGH THE WORKDAY