Adam Levine Allegedly Cheats And Twitter REACTS!

Adam Levine is KNOWN as the front man for pop band Maroon 5, and today he trended on Twitter…. for an actual SIN!

According to Instagram model Summer Stroh, the singer allegedly entangled himself in an affair with her for “at least a year”.

The pair split many months ago.

Earlier this weekend, Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo announced the soon-to-be arrival of their third child.

The affair? Bad. This part? WORSE.

Allegedly, Levine dm’d Stroh, asking if it was “cool” that he and his wife name their child… SUMMER.

adam levine is a cheater and he wanted to name his son after his mistress???!!! STRAIGHT TO HELL 😭 pic.twitter.com/sSs7eg43s8 — c. (@aesparoyco) September 19, 2022

Summer Stroh shared the entire entanglement story on TikTok and it is… MESSY:

didn’t realize the first part got cut sorry here’s the whole thing !! behati get behind me leave adam levine NOWhttps://t.co/E7pYZ14FCB pic.twitter.com/kTWZe6PyR7 — c. (@aesparoyco) September 19, 2022

Stroh stated she unfortunately had to come public with the story after a “close friend” leaked the details to an entertainment website.

Internet sleuths were able to find this video of Summer Stroh, showing she was FULLY aware of what the situation was during the alleged affair:

NOT THE GIRL WHO HAD AN AFFAIR W ADAM LEVINE POSTING THIS DURING THEIR ALLEGED AFFAIR pic.twitter.com/r90IgxmX15 — kt 🌞 (@kateylewser) September 19, 2022

After the story leaked online, Twitter NATURALLY dragged the Maroon 5 singer:

today I learned that Adam Levine is married to a VS model



then I learned that he cheated on her after 8 yrs of marriage while she’s pregnant w/ their 3rd child



and 3 secs after THAT I learned he wanted to name the child he’s expecting after his mistress



hold on I need a minute pic.twitter.com/ewNtlo3WLT — juls 🌹 (@liljulsie) September 19, 2022

Many sided with Behati, saying she is the only innocent one in this situation:

Personally, I think the only victim here is Adam Levine’s wife. pic.twitter.com/VmqeNtgClZ — s u n n y (@starshowers89) September 19, 2022

Others felt to remind non-fans of weird coincidences in Maroon 5 music videos:

remember when Adam Levine played the lead in Maroon 5’s music video for She Will be Loved where he cheats on his gf with her mom



just felt relevant today pic.twitter.com/ea93nPys69 — Trina Watters (@trinawatters) September 19, 2022

Just a reminder that all of this is ALLEGED. Adam Levine and his wife have not confirmed the rumor or even spoken about it publicly!

Regardless of what happens, this is a terrible situation for Behati Prinsloo Lavine and her children. If this is proven to be true, it could be a FAST divorce.

Life lesson? Don’t write breakup or cheating songs… ABOUT YOUR REAL LIFE!