Adam Sandler Will Receive The Mark Twain Prize For American Humour

The comedian and filmmaker will receive the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humour at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 19.

The prize is given to individuals who have impacted American culture in the vein of 19th-century novelist Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain.)

Past recipients of the award include Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin, Steve Martin, Neil Simon, Billy Crystal, Bill Murray, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart.

Sandler’s films, including “The Waterboy” and “Big Daddy,” have grossed over $3 billion worldwide.