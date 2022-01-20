Jon Stewart Will Receive The Mark Twain Prize For American Humour

Jon Stewart, the comedian, activist and former host of “The Daily Show,” will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour from the Kennedy Center.

Stewart will be recognized in a gala ceremony and performance on April 24 that will be broadcast nationally. Due to the pandemic, the award has not been given out since Dave Chappelle took home the honour in 2019.

Stewart, 59, spent 16 years as host and executive producer of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” where his political satire and commentary attracted young audiences and won 20 Emmys and two Peabody awards. The comedian now hosts the Apple TV Plus series “The Problem with Jon Stewart.” He wrote and directed the movies “Irresistible” and “Rosewater,” is the author of “America (The Book): A Citizen’s Guide to Democracy Inaction” and is an executive producer of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”