Adam Sandler's First Stop After Officiating Taylor Swift's Wedding? A Pickup Basketball Game. 🏀

Most people would take a nap after officiating one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

Not Adam Sandler.

Just two days after marrying Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in front of about 1,000 guests at Madison Square Garden, Sandler headed to Nantucket for a little holiday getaway. But before unpacking his suitcase, he had one very important question...

"Where can I play basketball?"

According to local reports, Sandler actually called the Nantucket police department and asked if they could point him toward a public basketball court.

The dispatcher said the comedian simply told him, "I'm here on your island, and I like to play basketball. Can you tell me where there's a court?"

Adam Sandler was on Nantucket today - less than 48 hours after officiating the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden - and guess what? The legendary actor stopped for a quick game of pickup basketball at the court off Backus Lane.



Andrew Kesler told… pic.twitter.com/rzPTY7ZPsU — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) July 6, 2026

Imagine answering the phone at work and realizing Adam Sandler is asking for directions to shoot some hoops.

Police sent him to a local pickup game, where residents happily welcomed him onto the court. One player said Sandler fit right in and played alongside everyone like he was just another guy looking for a game.

RELATED: Adam Sandler Stole the Show at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

If you've ever watched Adam Sandler, this probably isn't surprising. The guy has been spotted playing basketball in random parks all over North America, usually while wearing oversized shorts, a baggy T-shirt, and sneakers that have clearly seen some things.

Sandler is also a huge basketball fan and spent plenty of time courtside at New York Knicks games this year. He's become good friends with Travis Kelce after the two worked together on Happy Gilmore 2, once calling the NFL star "a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell."

So while most celebrities celebrate after a star-studded wedding with champagne...Adam Sandler celebrates by asking the cops where the nearest pickup game is.

Some people collect souvenirs. Adam collects rebounds.