Adam Sandler Stole the Show at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married, and it sounds like their wedding was every bit as star-studded as fans imagined.

The couple exchanged vows at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden, with an unexpected celebrity stepping into one of the biggest roles of the day. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, and according to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, he absolutely nailed it.

Reid said Sandler kept the ceremony simple, offering one piece of marriage advice that everyone could remember: "Keep kissing."

Reid joked that it's pretty hard to argue with that kind of relationship wisdom. According to him, if you keep finding reasons to kiss your spouse, you're already winning.

If you're wondering how Happy Gilmore became Father Gilmore, the answer is surprisingly simple.

In New York State, adults can apply for a one-day marriage officiant licence, making it possible for a celebrity friend to legally perform the ceremony.

The wedding put an end to months of speculation after the couple announced their engagement last year. Giant screens outside Madison Square Garden lit up with the message, "JUST T MARRIED!", while fans gathered outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds.

Taylor skipped the traditional maid of honour and instead chose her younger brother, Austin, as her "man of honour." Travis's brother, former NFL star Jason Kelce, stood beside him as best man.

The guest list reportedly included around 1,000 people, featuring some of the biggest names in music, Hollywood, and sports. Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Hugh Grant, Gracie Abrams, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Tom Hanks, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellie Goulding, Graham Norton, Dakota Johnson, and Steven Spielberg were among the celebrities seen attending, while plenty of other famous faces quietly slipped in through private entrances.

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Now that's what you call a wedding reception. There were probably more celebrities in one room than there are people in some small Canadian towns.