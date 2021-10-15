Adele’s First Single In Six Years Is Here! ‘Easy On Me’ Is Everything We Need!

Marking this as her first single in six years, Adele releases her new single, Easy On Me. This is Adele’s first release off of her upcoming album, 30, which is set to drop on November 19.

“Easy On Me” precedes the November 19th release of Adele’s newest album 30 , on Columbia Records. Earlier this week Adele shared the news of her new album release date and inspiration with a personal note to her fans letting them know she was “finally ready to put this album out.” The video for “Easy On Me,” shot last month in Quebec, finds Adele once again collaborating with Cannes Grand Prix winning director Xavier Dolan (Mommy, It’s Only The End The World). “I was honestly hoping for this to happen,” noted Dolan. “For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart. I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.” The video begins in the same house the pair used to shoot the video for Adele’s 2015 smash single “Hello.”