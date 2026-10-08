ADIDAS IS MAKING SHOES YOU KEEP IN THE FREEZER 🥶🩴

If you've ever come home after a long day and thought, “I wish I could just strap two ice packs to my feet”...

Adidas has apparently been listening.

The company is developing Climacool Recovery Slides, which are basically sandals that double as ice packs.

They're designed with cooling chambers built into the footbed and strap. You toss them in the freezer for about 30 minutes, then put them on to cool your aching feet. They're mainly being designed for athletes after workouts.

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But let's be realistic. Athletes? These are for women over 40 after wearing cute shoes to a wedding for six hours.

They're still in development, so there's no official release date yet, although one report suggests they could arrive around the 2028 Summer Olympics.