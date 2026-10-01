Caitlin Clark’s First Signature Nike Shoe Goes on Sale October 1 👟🏀

Caitlin Clark has conquered basketball. Now she's coming for your shoe closet.

The Nike Caitlin 1, Clark's first signature basketball shoe, officially goes on sale October 1, with two colourways available at launch.

And considering how popular Clark has become, you may want to move faster than a teenager when you tell them the Wi-Fi is back.

Two Caitlin 1 Shoes Launch October 1

The first two colourways are Racer Blue and Warning Code, with the shoes available through Nike and select retailers.

Prices are expected to start at:

$140 US for adult sizes

for adult sizes $115 US for grade-school sizes

for grade-school sizes $105 US for preschool sizes

Canadian pricing may vary.

And if neither launch colour is your thing, don't worry. Nike apparently plans to keep the Caitlin Clark shoe machine VERY busy.

More Caitlin 1 Colours Are Coming

Several additional versions are expected over the coming months, including:

👟 Hot Punch: October 14

🎃 Halloween: October 23, and yes, they glow in the dark

🎄 Christmas: December 2026

🖤 3X Black: January 5, 2027

💚 Emerald Rise: January 16, 2027

🫶 Friendship Bracelet: February 24, 2027

Several more colourways, including Snow White, Purple Venom, Laser Orange and Multicolor, are also expected during the 2026 holiday season.

Basically, Nike has created the Stanley tumbler of basketball shoes.

Just when you think you have one...

HERE'S ANOTHER COLOUR.

But Are They Actually Good Basketball Shoes?

Early reviews of the Caitlin 1 have been positive, particularly when it comes to traction, fit and comfort on the court.

Which is good because at $140 US, I'd like them to do more than simply make me LOOK like I could play basketball. Unfortunately, purchasing Caitlin Clark's shoes does not include Caitlin Clark's jump shot.

I checked.