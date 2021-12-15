BARACK and MICHELLE OBAMA were named the most admired people in the world. Barack is followed by Bill Gates and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. Michelle is followed by Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth.

This year’s study surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list.

Pakistani human rights campaigner Malala Yousafzai and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra have risen farthest in the ranks this year, climbing five places to 9th and 10th respectively. In Chopra’s case, this represents her best performance in the series so far.

Among the men, Argentine footballer Lionel Messi has seen the greatest increase since last time, climbing four places from 11th to 7th – his highest rank to date. Despite this record placement, as well as his recent Ballon D’or win, Messi still lags behind Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo in 4th place (also Ronaldo’s best showing to date).

New additions to the top twenties this year include US president Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris, Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Thai rapper Lisa (of Blackpink fame), and New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern.