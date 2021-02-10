Michelle Obama Is Going To Star In A New Cooking Show For Kids!

The new show is called “Waffles & Mochi,” and will be produced and released on Netflix, and available for streaming March 16th…

The new show is geared toward a younger audience, and it will feature two puppets, named Waffles and Mochi, and Obama as a supermarket owner. The show will chronicle their journey as they try to become chefs.

The theme of the show closely aligns with Obama’s “Let’s Move!” public health campaign, which was aimed at curbing childhood obesity when she was the First Lady.

As one of her signature platforms, she tried to lead initiatives that helped families get access to healthy, affordable foods and increase their physical activities.

Her “Becoming” documentary is already on Netflix.