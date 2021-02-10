According to a family therapist, there are five different ways of expressing and receiving love! They are, words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service, and physical touch.

Not everyone acts or communicates the same way when it comes to love! The concept of love languages was developed by Gary Chapman, Ph.D., in his book The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts

Here are the five languages so you can see which one you may identify with.

Words of affirmation

People with words of affirmation as a love language value verbal acknowledgments of affection, including frequent “I love you’s,” compliments, words of appreciation, verbal encouragement, and often frequent digital communication like texting and social media engagement.

Quality Time

People whose love language is quality time feel the most adored when their partner actively wants to spend time with them and is always down to hang out.

Acts of Services

If your love language is acts of service, you value when your partner goes out of their way to make your life easier. It’s things like bringing you soup when you’re sick, making your coffee for you in the morning, or picking up your dry cleaning for you when you’ve had a busy day at work.

Gifts

Gifts are a pretty straightforward love language: You feel loved when people give you “visual symbols of love.” It’s not about the monetary value but the symbolic thought behind the item.

Physical Touch

People with physical touch as their love language feel loved when they receive physical signs of affection, including kissing, holding hands, cuddling on the couch, and sex. So basically, every dude in the world, lol!