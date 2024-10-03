Is "Adultoween" the Latest Halloween Trend?

It's October, and you know what that means—Halloween fever is officially here!

According to the candy brand Ferrero's 2024 Halloween survey, the hot "new" trend this year is all about adults getting into the spooky spirit. They're even trying to make the term "Adultoween" happen. Yes, seriously.

But let's be real: adults have been celebrating Halloween for ages, so this isn’t exactly groundbreaking. Still, if Ferrero wants to give us a cool new term for our grown-up costume parties, why not?

Here’s a breakdown of what their survey uncovered as we kick off the spookiest season.

Candy, Costumes, and All Things Spooky

69% of adults plan to buy Halloween candy, even if they don’t expect trick-or-treaters. Whether you're into decorating or not, for many of us, Halloween is just a fantastic excuse to binge on sweets. No judgment here!

67% of parents buy extra candy “just in case” they get trick-or-treaters, but let’s be real—most of them secretly stash some away for themselves. Candy tax, anyone?

58% will decorate their homes in some way, even if it’s just tossing a pumpkin on the porch. And with 60% of people enjoying pumpkin carving, it’s clear that decorating is a big part of the Halloween fun.

47% of adults love dressing up in costumes, just for the fun of it! So, if you see someone rocking a Ghostbusters jumpsuit or a full witch outfit at work, remember: it's not for you, it's for them.

36% plan to dress their pets up this year. Who can resist a dachshund dressed as a hot dog or a cat reluctantly wearing a bat costume?

77% of adults feel nostalgic about their trick-or-treating days. Halloween taps into some deep childhood memories, making it an especially fun holiday to revisit.

40% of people said Halloween is their favourite holiday. Sorry Christmas, you’ve got competition!

Why Adults Are Loving "Adultoween"

Halloween offers adults the perfect mix of nostalgia, creativity, and, let’s face it, sugar. Whether you’re the type to host an elaborate costume party, deck out your house with cobwebs, or just chill with a bowl of candy and a horror movie marathon, it’s clear that Halloween isn’t just for kids anymore.

So, whether or not "Adultoween" becomes a real trend, one thing’s for sure: grown-ups are keeping the spooky season alive and well. Just don’t expect anyone to stop stealing a piece or two of that candy!