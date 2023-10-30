SIX LAST-MINUTE HALLOWEEN COSTUMES USING ITEMS YOU ALREADY OWN

It’s almost Halloween! If you need a costume in a pinch, here are six ideas using items you probably already have in your closet . . .

1. Tourist. Some combo of shorts, a brightly-coloured tacky shirt, socks with sandals, a straw hat or visor, sunglasses, a camera, and sunscreen on your nose.

2. Lumberjack. A flannel with some jeans and a beanie. Bonus points if your kids have a toy ax lying around.

3. Mummy. Just need some of those fabric bandages to wrap around you. You can also tear old white T-shirts into strips and use those.

4. Bank robber. Black leggings, a black and white striped shirt, a little black mask, and some kind of loot bag.

5. Bob Ross. Button-down shirt, jeans, and you can make a small paint palette out of cardboard.

6. Barbie. It’s one of THE trending costumes this year. Get the look by dressing in anything pink with high heels, or brightly-coloured workout clothes, tube socks, and rollerblades.