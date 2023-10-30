Listen Live

SIX LAST-MINUTE HALLOWEEN COSTUMES USING ITEMS YOU ALREADY OWN

Get creative!

By Kool Mornings

It’s almost Halloween!  If you need a costume in a pinch, here are six ideas using items you probably already have in your closet . . .

1.  Tourist.  Some combo of shorts, a brightly-coloured tacky shirt, socks with sandals, a straw hat or visor, sunglasses, a camera, and sunscreen on your nose.

2.  Lumberjack.  A flannel with some jeans and a beanie.  Bonus points if your kids have a toy ax lying around.

3.  Mummy.  Just need some of those fabric bandages to wrap around you.  You can also tear old white T-shirts into strips and use those.

3 In 5 Believe Creative Halloween Costumes Will Get Kids More Candy!

4.  Bank robber.  Black leggings, a black and white striped shirt, a little black mask, and some kind of loot bag.

5.  Bob Ross.  Button-down shirt, jeans, and you can make a small paint palette out of cardboard.

6.  Barbie.  It’s one of THE trending costumes this year.  Get the look by dressing in anything pink with high heels, or brightly-coloured workout clothes, tube socks, and rollerblades.

