Listen Live

ADULTS NOW SPEND MORE ON LEGAL WEED THAN ON CHOCOLATE

Happy 420!

By Kool Mornings

After a long day, some people treat themselves to some chocolate, others opt for a craft beer, and since it’s 4/20, people in some areas may unwind with a little cannabis.  And that’s becoming more common.

As the marijuana laws are changing around the country, adults spent about $30 BILLION on legal weed products last year.  That’s up from $12 billion the year before.

Coca-Cola Is Considering Cannabis-Infused Drinks!

The $30 billion last year was MORE than we spent on chocolate ($18 billion) and craft beer ($8 billion), combined.

That legal cannabis may ultimately help BOOST chocolate sales, along with other munchies like Ice cream, Cheez-Its, candy bars, and potato chips.

Speaking of marijuana…

Vancouver 4-20 Event Promises ‘World’s Biggest Joint’ today!

Two groups are planning to roll the biggest joint ever in celebration of 4-20 today.

The event will celebrate cannabis with free music, guest speakers, vendors and a massive blunt.

The 420 Vancouver Event Society will attract pot people to a park off the coast with a 65-pound joint.

Related posts

A Woman Won The Lottery And Doesn’t Want to Share It With Her Husband!

The Pandemic Has Made Our Kids Meaner!

TikTok Has A Cure for Acne…