🎙️ ONE IN FIVE ADULTS WOULD RATHER TAKE COOKING ADVICE FROM AN INFLUENCER THAN THEIR OWN MOTHER 🍳📱

Well, this should make Thanksgiving dinner awkward.

A new report found 18 per cent of adults would rather take cooking advice from a food influencer on social media than their own mother.

You know... the woman who's been feeding you since birth has apparently been replaced by a 24-year-old on TikTok saying, "Guys, you HAVE to try this viral feta thing."

Only 33 per cent say Mom's recipes are even on par with the cooking advice they find online.

The survey also found 71 per cent of people say social media cooking videos have inspired them to try new foods, and nearly half try a viral recipe at least once a month.

And, to be fair, both sides have their strengths. Mom can teach you how to make the lasagna you've loved since childhood.

TikTok can teach you how to turn cottage cheese into pizza crust using an air fryer, three eggs and blind optimism.

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Of course, there's one major difference...

When an influencer's recipe fails, you just unfollow them.

When you tell your mother her meatballs aren't as good as some woman's on Instagram...

That gets brought up every Christmas until somebody dies. 😂🍝