REESE'S JUST CREATED THE MOST DANGEROUS HALLOWEEN DECORATION EVER 🎃🥜

Reese's has apparently looked at the calendar, realized we're still in August, and said:

“Enough summer. Release the peanut butter.”

There's a new Reese's Pumpkin Bowl coming for Halloween, and it's basically a giant orange pumpkin filled with 110 pieces of Reese's candy.

So technically it's meant for trick-or-treaters.

That's adorable.

The 60.9-ounce pumpkin comes loaded with Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, Reese's Peanut Butter Ghosts, Reese's Pieces and classic Peanut Butter Cups.

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Breakfast, lunch, dinner and the little snack you have while deciding what to make for dinner.

And Reese's already dominates Halloween.

According to Hershey, 37 per cent of consumers choose Reese's as their preferred Halloween candy brand, while Reese's Pumpkins are the favourite Halloween treat for 22 per cent.

Which makes sense because everybody knows the seasonal Reese's shapes taste better.

Do they actually?

I don't know.

But that pumpkin-shaped peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio hits differently, and I'm prepared to defend that opinion in court.