Listen Live

🎃 Halloween Candy Odds: 67% Chance of Reese’s… 4% Chance of Raisins (Pray for Your Kids)

Food
Published October 17, 2025
By Charlie

Good news, parents: the odds are heavily in your favour if you plan to “inspect” your kid’s candy stash this Halloween.

RELATED: What Your Halloween Candy Says About You

Sports betting site Action Network crunched the numbers using Instacart, DoorDash, and nationwide candy sales to predict what’s most likely to appear in those plastic pumpkins.

And yes — they even calculated the horror of raisins.

🍫 Top 10 Candies You’re Likely to Steal — I Mean, Find — This Halloween

RankCandyOdds of Scoring One
🥇Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups67%
🥈Peanut M&Ms65%
🥉Regular M&Ms62%
4Kit Kats60%
5Snickers58%
6Sour Patch Kids55%
7Hershey’s Milk Chocolate50%
8Milky Way45%
9Twix33%
10Gummy Bears33%

Translation: Chocolate still reigns supreme. If a house hands out celery, report them to the authorities.

😬 The Wildcards Nobody Asked For

ItemChance of Haunting the Candy Bag
🦷 Toothbrush2%
🍇 Raisins4%
🍬 Candy Corn23%

Candy corn at 23%? Somebody call Grandma and take her shopping.

🏚️ Parent PSA

“If your child doesn’t bring you at least one Reese’s Cup, they have failed Halloween training.”

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Amp up your workday!

Power up the workplace with Barrie’s best mix
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beat FOMO by being in the know!

Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close