🎃 Halloween Candy Odds: 67% Chance of Reese’s… 4% Chance of Raisins (Pray for Your Kids)

Good news, parents: the odds are heavily in your favour if you plan to “inspect” your kid’s candy stash this Halloween.

Sports betting site Action Network crunched the numbers using Instacart, DoorDash, and nationwide candy sales to predict what’s most likely to appear in those plastic pumpkins.

And yes — they even calculated the horror of raisins.

🍫 Top 10 Candies You’re Likely to Steal — I Mean, Find — This Halloween

Rank Candy Odds of Scoring One 🥇 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups 67% 🥈 Peanut M&Ms 65% 🥉 Regular M&Ms 62% 4 Kit Kats 60% 5 Snickers 58% 6 Sour Patch Kids 55% 7 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate 50% 8 Milky Way 45% 9 Twix 33% 10 Gummy Bears 33%

Translation: Chocolate still reigns supreme. If a house hands out celery, report them to the authorities.

😬 The Wildcards Nobody Asked For

Item Chance of Haunting the Candy Bag 🦷 Toothbrush 2% 🍇 Raisins 4% 🍬 Candy Corn 23%

Candy corn at 23%? Somebody call Grandma and take her shopping.

🏚️ Parent PSA

“If your child doesn’t bring you at least one Reese’s Cup, they have failed Halloween training.”