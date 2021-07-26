Adults Who Do Regular Team Sports Are Happier!

If you want to be happier for the rest of your life….You need to play sports according to new research!

A study of 1,000 people who play sports and 1,000 who don’t found big differences between the two groups.

Those on a team have more friends, a better work-life balance, are physically fitter, and even attend more parties than those who don’t.

And one in five non-athletes is single compared to only 13 percent of sports players, who are similarly more likely to be married.

Also if you play sports, you are more likely to be confident, willing to meet new people and have more of a social life!

It also gives you something to look forward to!

If you’re looking for a team sport, but sports aren’t really your thing, why not try corn hole! Did you know that Barrie has its own corn hole league? Check it out!