Age Gap Relationships Are Set To Be 2024s Biggest Dating Trend!

First, Patrick Dempsey was crowned the Sexist Man Alive aged 57. Now, it seems more of us are open to a ‘Zaddy’ relationship than ever before.

THE MEANING OF ZADDY

An attractive man who is also stylish, charming, and self-confident: Both actors are the perfect hybrid of the two most holy things in this world: Daddy and Zaddy.

Age gap relationships are set to be one of the biggest dating trends of 2024, according to the dating app Bumble, which has just released its trend predictions for the year ahead.

Based on insights from 25,000 singles, the annual report suggests 2024 is all about personal prioritization. It will see singles rejecting the constant strive for perfection, discarding outdated timelines, challenging ‘zombification’, and placing more value on emotional vulnerability, self-acceptance, and shared priorities.

Oh, and we’ll also be tuning out the haters who have opinions on our younger or older beaus.

FUN FACT:

There used to be an idea that, as a rule of thumb, half your age plus seven was the guide to the younger age a partner should be. That may now be outdated.

Nowadays, singles are increasingly open to connections both older and younger. For two in three (63%) of people, age is not a defining factor when dating with more than half (59%) of women saying they are now more open to dating someone younger than them.