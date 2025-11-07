🛒 The Age We Officially Stop Preferring Self-Checkout (and Start Missing Small Talk)

At some point, the joy of scanning your own groceries like a checkout ninja just… fades.

According to new consumer data, 42% of shoppers still prefer self-checkout, but that number drops dramatically once you hit a certain age — and spoiler: it’s not just because the scanners never recognize your reusable bag.

⚡ The Self-Checkout Generation

For Gen Z and Millennials, self-checkout is basically the dream: no small talk, no awkward “debit or credit?” and definitely no judgment from a cashier when you buy only cheese and wine on a Tuesday.

The data found that:

82% love it because it’s faster,

love it because it’s faster, 41% say it’s quieter, and

say it’s quieter, and 36% admit they enjoy bagging their groceries like it’s a competitive round of Tetris.

It’s all about the no-chat checkout life — the same energy that fuels curb-side pickup, drive-thru everything, and online shopping just to avoid human contact altogether.

👋 But Then Something Happens Around Age 55…

Once shoppers hit 55, something shifts. Suddenly, scanning your own milk and bananas isn’t the thrill it used to be.

The study shows that’s the age when people start thinking, “You know what? I’d rather have a real person handle this barcode chaos.”

It’s not just nostalgia — it’s efficiency, comfort, and maybe a little bit of, “I’ve done enough self-service in my life, thank you very much.”



Plus, there’s the added perk of chatting about the weather while someone else bags your bread without squishing it.

🧃 Bottom Line

Retailers might want to take note:

Some of us want peace, speed, and anonymity — others just want a friendly “How’s your day going?” while our chips beep through the scanner.

So maybe the answer isn’t fewer cashiers or more machines. Maybe it’s simple: let everyone shop their own way — whether that means avoiding Chad in Aisle 6 or chatting up Carol at checkout like it’s your social hour for the week.