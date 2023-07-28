AI-Generated Influencer Takes Over The Internet!

A gorgeous Finnish influencer with luscious blonde hair and beautiful blue eyes is taking the Internet by storm with over 100K followers so far…

Her name is Milla Sofia and she’s from Helsinki and continues to grow her following on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter/X, but wait; she’s not real!

Her Instagram bio reads, “I’m a 19-year-old robot girl living in Helsinki and I’m not real.”

Sofia calls herself a fashion model who brings “an unparalleled and futuristic perspective to the realm of style,” whether she is on a catwalk or “digital landscape.”

The difference between Milla and other AI influencers is that she isn’t hiding the fact that she is generated by AI.

People don’t seem to care that she’s a robot. “You are the perfect female,” wrote one admirer. Another called her “very natural and sexy.”

What her existence is achieving is user data that she can use to evolve further as she continues to learn at an astounding pace. Yes, this perfect blonde-haired blue eyes creation plans to take over the world!