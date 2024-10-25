Introducing: The AI Toilet Camera That’s Taking a Literal “Crap-shoot” of Your Health

Forget fitness trackers and sleep apps; the latest innovation in health tech that focuses on what goes down after each flush.

Enter Throne, a unique creation by a Texas-based startup that might change how we think about our bathroom business.

Throne has developed a toilet-mounted camera that takes photos of your poop, aiming to provide insights on digestive health – and yes, this idea is exactly as strange as it sounds!

What Is Throne and How Does It Work?

Throne works by attaching a downward-facing camera to your toilet rim, capturing videos of your stool during each visit. Once recorded, the footage is analyzed by an artificial intelligence program trained by doctors to assess digestive and hydration health.

Rather than just taking pictures for laughs, this device aims to reveal potential gut issues, all in the name of health data.

The analysis provided by Throne’s AI could potentially alert users to things like dehydration or suggest an increase in fibre intake. All findings are conveniently accessible on a smartphone app, which will even text you helpful reminders or advice – like upping your water intake or seeing a doctor.

Why Invest in a “Smart” Toilet?

At a $499 price point, Throne isn’t cheap, but the company is offering it at $299 for early adopters. The goal behind this AI-powered toilet tech is to help people keep a close eye on gut health, an area that’s often ignored but critical for overall well-being.

By providing a daily digestive update, Throne wants to empower users to make healthier choices based on insights straight from their, er, source.

While it might seem a bit out there, Throne could be a valuable tool for those serious about their health or dealing with digestive issues.

So, if you’re ready to flush your health data worries away, this tech could be a conversation starter – or at least a surprising new addition to your bathroom routine.