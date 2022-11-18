Airline Offering Up An All You Can Fly Pass!

It’s like a buffet in the air!

The Denver-based low-cost carrier announced its new GoWild! annual flight pass, offering unlimited flights starting May 2.

Even if you travel just once a month, this is an incredible deal!

The airline extended a promotion through Friday under which a limited number of passes are on sale for $599. The discount was previously slated to end Thursday, and ordinarily, the pass will cost $1,999 per year. It will automatically renew at that rate for all who buy the GoWild! Pass.

Passholders can cancel at any time. Don’t forget to read the fine print!