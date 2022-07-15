Listen Live

Alanis Morissette Comes To Toronto This Weekend!

A bucket list concert for so many!

By Dirt/Divas

Alanis Morissette: 2022 World Tour Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill comes to the Budweiser stage Sunday night, July 17th!

(Honda Indy) also this weekend- so if you’re going to the show- take transit and make sure you leave early!

What a show this will be. This is the follow-up tour to her sold-out #1 female-fronted tour from 2021, which was also one of the Top Worldwide Tours of 2021 selling over 500,000 tickets.

ALANIS MORISSETTE NOT HAPPY WITH “JAGGED” DOCUMENTARY 

“Morissette far exceeded expectations when it came to her live vocals.”-  Billboard

“She has one of the greatest voices in rock” – Variety

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook/Alanis Morissette

Related posts

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Their Second Child

Donald Trump’s First Wife, Ivana Has Died At 73

Drake just announced a surprise festival featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and Lil Baby