Alanis Morissette Comes To Toronto This Weekend!

Alanis Morissette: 2022 World Tour Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill comes to the Budweiser stage Sunday night, July 17th!

(Honda Indy) also this weekend- so if you’re going to the show- take transit and make sure you leave early!

What a show this will be. This is the follow-up tour to her sold-out #1 female-fronted tour from 2021, which was also one of the Top Worldwide Tours of 2021 selling over 500,000 tickets.

“Morissette far exceeded expectations when it came to her live vocals.”- Billboard

“She has one of the greatest voices in rock” – Variety

PHOTO CREDIT: Facebook/Alanis Morissette