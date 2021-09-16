ALANIS MORISSETTE NOT HAPPY WITH “JAGGED” DOCUMENTARY 

Alanis Morissette is not happy with the new HBO documentary about her life, called ‘Jagged.’

The movie, Jagged, charts Morissette’s rise from teen pop queen to confessional rock star following the release of 1995’s Jagged Little Pill.

She released a statement saying that facts in the film are “simply not true” and that HBO gave her a “false sense of security” during interviews.

Alanis said that she agreed to participate in the documentary because she thought it was going to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album.

Even though she participated in the making of the film, she says that she won’t be appearing at any events to support it.

Jagged is set to premiere on Crave later this year.