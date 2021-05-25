Alarm Clock Sales Are Through The Roof Right Now

According to an article on Fortune.com, people are grabbing up alarm clocks! It’s like when you get exciting to buy supplies for the first day of school!

Walmart says it sold twice as many ALARM CLOCKS last month compared to a year ago.

Here are a few more things we’ve been stocking up on in the last few weeks . . .

1. Luggage, up 400% from last year. In general, all travel-related products are selling well right now.

2. Teeth whitening strips and beauty products. They’ve been one of the biggest sellers in the past few months according to Walmart.

3. Sales of party supplies have more than doubled. And balloon sales are up 50%.

4. New clothing, especially warm weather clothes. They’re up 60% from last year.

5. Razors and other shaving-related products. For both men and women.